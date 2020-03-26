Belligerent commuters quarantined for 14 days at Govt Victoria College

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The time was 12.15 pm on Wednesday. There was a group of uniformed policemen on duty at the Government Victoria College (GVC), Palakkad, accompanied by the personnel of the Revenue Department, who were seen engaged in a heated argument with a group of young Malayali military personnel, mostly from Assam, over the decision of the district administration to keep them under quarantine at the college.

The policemen were seen patiently trying to convince them of the need to quarantine the military personnel who were part of the 131 passengers who arrived at Palakkad in the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express at 11.50 pm on Tuesday. The passengers had expected to reach home in their own private vehicles from the railway station and go into home quarantine if needed. However, Revenue Divisional Officer P A Vibhushanan was at the railway station and a nine-member medical team did the preliminary check up and moved them to the GVC in KSRTC buses instead. On Wednesday morning, the passengers complained to the media and the Revenue Department officials that they were lodged in classrooms and there was only one toilet, which was very dirty.

In the meantime, three of them who ran a temperature and three others who showed symptoms of chickenpox were moved to the District Hospital. The military personnel argued and demanded that those who were not sick should be allowed to go home. Subsequently, the district administration moved the passengers to the hostels of the college and allotted double rooms and single rooms. The passengers then complained that the food served by a leading restaurateur was not good. Of the 131 passengers, 51 were government personnel. There are 121 men, nine women and a transgender in the group. The women are Railway employees who boarded the train from Jolarpettai Junction after duty. District Collector D Balamurali visited the college at around 2.30 pm and tried hard to convince the passengers of the state government decision to quarantine every individual entering the state in a government facility for 14 days. It was within one and a half hours that the administration decided to move the passengers to Government Victoria College.