STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Catholic Church joins the fight against Covid-19

With a strength of 1,940 ICU beds in 200 hospitals run by the Catholic Church across Kerala, the Catholic Health Association of India (CHAI), has offered help to the state government.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a strength of 1,940 ICU beds in 200 hospitals run by the Catholic Church across Kerala, the Catholic Health Association of India (CHAI), has offered help to the state government.

According to Fr Simon Pallupetta, executive director of CHAI, altogether from 200 hospitals, they have a strength of 15,100 hospital beds, which will be of use for the state government for converting them to isolation wards or observation centres.

“The Church has three medical college hospitals in Kerala and the government can make use of any of the facilities available with us. The only suggestion we keep in front of the government is that when they select any hospital we want them to use them fully for treating Covid cases so that we can shift the patients undergoing treatment in these hospitals to other hospitals,” said Fr Pallupetta.Kerala Catholic Bishops Council president Cardinal George Alencherry had told Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the facilities of hospitals under the Catholic Church can be used for the care of Coronavirus patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp