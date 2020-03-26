STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Destitute and vagrants worst hit due to lockdown

State to provide temporary shelters to people living on the streets

Sukumaran, a homeless person, takes shelter from the sun in a shack near East Fort Junction in the capital on Wednesday. Though NGOs gave food to some destitute people, Sukumaran had to spend the afternoon on an empty stomach | Vincent Pulickal

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sukumaran, 87, had not eaten a morsel since morning when TNIE met him on the deserted main road at East Fort here on Wednesday afternoon. The elderly, who calls the streets of the capital his home, is among the worst-hit ever since the total lockdown began. With eateries shut and strict curbs imposed on travel, hundreds of people like Sukumaran are left to fend for themselves.

As per rough estimates, there are around 20,000 to 25,000 destitute people on the streets across the state and most of them are at the mercy of NGOs which provide them food. However, their continued stay on the streets at a time when the Covid-19 scare lingers, is pointed out as a major health hazard.

“We have limitations in providing shelter to all the destitute people as our care homes are full. Besides, accommodating them with other elderly inmates in the care homes is risky in the wake of Covid-19,” said Sheeba George, Director, Social Justice Department.

Local bodies step in
With the Social Justice Department facilities inadequate, the government had tasked local self- governments to take care of those on the streets.“Some local bodies have started setting up such temporary facilities. However, they need to be subjected to medical tests and those with symptoms should be admitted to hospitals,” Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen said.He said people without illnesses will be accommodated in the shelters and social distancing norms will be followed. Food will be provided from community kitchens to be set up for the purpose and the sponsorship of voluntary organisations will be utilised, Moideen said.Following the government directive, the city corporation has set up a shelter for the destitute near Putharikandam Maidan and facilities have been arranged for over 200 people, said Mayor K Sreekumar.

Avoidable situation
According to NGOs, the situation to set up temporary shelters for the destitute on a war footing would not have arisen had the facilities in the state’s care homes been utilised effectively.“There are around 100 to 120 old-age homes in the private sector registered with the Orphanage Control Board and around 20,000 people from other states are lodged in these institutions for years,” said S Murugan, founder of Theruvoram NGO. “Only a few care homes send back the destitute people to their home states. Had this been done, the existing facilities would have been enough to shelter the homeless in the state,” Murugan said.

Tests necessary: Min
Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen said while some local bodies have started setting up temporary facilities to house the destitute, the latter need to be subjected to medical tests for Covid-19 and those with symptoms need to be admitted to hospitals

