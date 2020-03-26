Ex-cop booked for organising wedding function

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A case was registered against a retired police officer for organising the wedding of his daughter which had around hundred guests at Kottarakkara here on Wednesday. Amid the lockdown, the function was held violating the health department and district administration’s norms. To contain the coronavirus epidemic, the government has banned functions where people gather in large numbers and had instructed to conduct such functions with less than 10 people.

“The wedding took place at Vettikkavala, near Kottarakkara. We came to know that around 100 people attended it. The police have arrested the retire cop and registered a case against the relatives of both bride and bridegroom under IPC section 188 (defying public servant’s order),” the police said. The bride’s father who was arrested was later released on bail, he said.

The event saw the participation of a huge crowd even after personally being instructed about the present situation by the health officials and police on the ongoing restrictions and was asked to hold a simple function. Even though the former policeman agreed to abide by the rules, he violated it later, the police said.