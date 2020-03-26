Kerala takes legislative route to toughen prohibitive measures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaving no stone unturned to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala Government has opted for the legislative route to strengthen prohibitive measures. The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 which will give the government greater powers to act in the face of a pandemic.

The ordinance replaces the Travancore Epidemic Diseases Act, Cochin Epidemic Diseases Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act (1987) in force in Malabar. It enables the government to adopt stringent measures like closing down the state’s borders, restricting public and private transportation, and bringing in additional guidelines for social control.

The government can also restrict or ban people coming together in places of worship and other public spaces, apart from controlling or banning public programmes organised by individuals or groups. Further, the new ordinance empowers the state to bring in more regulations and restrictions in the functioning of various sectors including essential services. Violators will face a jail term of up to two years or a fine of Rs 10,000.

On a day that saw nine more Covid-19 positive cases being reported, the government decided to give free ration of 15kg of rice each to all families in the state. The Cabinet also exempted the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited from the tendering process to purchase or source raw materials required for the production of sanitizers and drugs like Paracetamol Tablet IP 500mg, Azhitromycin Tablet IP 500mg, Chloropheniramine Meleate Tablet 4 mg, Amoxycillin Capsule IP 250 mg, Amoxycillin Capsule IP 500mg, Cloxacillin Capsule IP 250mg, Cetrizine Tablet IP 10mg, and Hydroxy Chloroquine NF 200mg.

15kg rice for all

The free ration of 15kg rice will benefit 87.14 lakh ration cardholders in the state in the backdrop of the 21-day lockdown. This is outside of the 30kg of rice and 5kg of wheat being provided to the Antyodaya ration card holders. Pink card holders belonging to the priority category will get 5kg of rice at Rs 2 per person while non-priority ration card holders (blue and white) will get 15kg of rice free of cost per card.

Further, special food kit worth Rs 1,000 will be home delivered to monitored families with the help of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. The Health Department is preparing a list of eligible families.

The kit consists of sugar, legumes and pulses, coconut oil and soap. Food items needed for April and May are being acquired from the Food Corporation of India godowns. The Centre has permitted such acquisition for three months.

Having processed the paddy procured from farmers in the state for distribution, the government has also sought 74,000 tonnes of excess food grain from the Centre.Steps have also been taken to stock food grain required for one-and-a-half month’s of distribution at ration shops. Biometric punching will be avoided at ration shops and food grain will be distributed through a manual system. A one-time password system has been arranged for those who wish to use the porting facility to buy food grain from the shops they prefer.A token facility has also been arranged at the Civil Supplies Corporation outlets to avoid rush.

‘Issues still persist’

Briefing the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that, though the state continues to be in the danger zone, it has not yet entered the dreaded community transmission stage. To avert the same, he urged all sections of people to cooperate with the government. Compared to the first day of the lockdown, the people had acted more responsibly, he said.

“People should venture out only for essential needs. They should either carry identity cards or passes issued by the authorities concerned. The police have been asked to ensure the same. It will be the personal responsibility of the district police chiefs to ensure the lockdown is implemented without any fault.”

The CM said, considering the likelihood of scores of families getting pushed to poverty and hunger, the government has decided to make the necessary interventions to avoid the same. The local self-governments have been asked to implement community kitchen programmes.“The local bodies should prepare data of beneficiaries for the community kitchen programme,” the CM said.

“They should also set up a helpline through which the needy can contact for food. The local bodies should identify food makers and suppliers to ensure that they follow safety measures.”Referring to the plight of those stranded in various parts of the country, he said they should make up their mind to tide over the hard times considering the gravity of the situation.