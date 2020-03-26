Nothing to be afraid of, take rest and obey doctors’ advice, say recovered patients

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After an ordeal that lasted more than two weeks, the Covid-19 affected couple hailing from Chengalam near Kottayam can now heave a sigh of relief as their swab samples have tested negative twice. Now, it is only a matter of time before the medical board takes a decision on discharging them from the isolation ward to home quarantine.

“Confining life within four walls of a room is obviously a difficult experience. But, the relief I am experiencing when I heard that my wife and I have completely recovered from a pandemic that has been rocking the entire world is indefinable,” said the 34-year-old man, who is currently at the isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

From his own experience, the man said there was nothing to fear if infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19. “I never had any health issues other than a mild cough and I was given medicine for that only. My wife didn’t even have cough. Strictly follow directions of doctors and take medicines as per directions. Besides, take rest and have healthy food to strengthen the immune system. What we have to do is to quarantine ourselves from others to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

For this couple, life in an isolation room at the medical college is just like a temporary relocation from the house, as they have been here since March 8 along with their four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, though the kid isn’t infected. “Since we have no others to take care of our daughter, she stayed with us in this isolation room all these days,” he said.

The man also said that the spread of the disease can be prevented if due preventive steps are taken. “We took utmost care and precautions all these days to avoid the kid from getting infected. She was often fed either by me or my wife, but after sanitising our hands. She slept in the same room with us. However, we wear masks all the time and we were extremely careful in taking preventive measures,” he said.

He also thanked the doctors, nurse, paramedical staff and people’s representatives who helped his family from tiding over the crisis.