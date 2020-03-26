STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials take over defunct hospital after owner says no

The district administration and Health Department have been taking possession of unused buildings and facilities under state government’s Plan C to convert them into isolation wards.

A police officer breaks open the hospital building at Anchal on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Officers from the revenue and police departments broke open and took over a defunct private hospital at Anchal near here after its owner refused to hand over the building to set up a Covid care centre.

The district administration and Health Department have been taking possession of unused buildings and facilities under state government’s Plan C to convert them into isolation wards. The private hospital has been lying unused for the past few months.

“The Health Department has been identifying defunct hospitals for setting up care centres. As per district collector’s order, we had informed the hospital owner to handover the building but he refused,” said a revenue official. Punalur Tahsildar Nirmal Kumar led the team for the takeover.

COVID 19 Coronavirus
