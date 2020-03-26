STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top-level panel for release of prisoners

Kerala Government constituted the committee to consider the release of prisoners on parole or on interim bail

Published: 26th March 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: To prevent a Covid-19 outbreak in the state’s prisons, the Kerala Government has constituted a high-powered committee to consider the release of prisoners on parole or on interim bail. The move follows a Supreme Court order to avoid overcrowding in prisons in the backdrop of rising coronavirus infections.

The three-member committee comprises the chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, additional chief secretary with the Home Department and the director general of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department. The committee will decide the class of prisoners to be released in the wake of the coronavirus threat. Given that most prisons are overcrowded, special cells have been formed to isolate prisoners with Covid-19 symptoms.

“There is a broad understanding to release prisoners sentenced to less than seven years of imprisonment,” sources told TNIE.“Undertrial prisoners charged with offences attracting imprisonment up to seven years will also be considered for temporary release. The high-powered committee will recommend eligible prisoners depending on the nature of offence and their behaviour during the jail term.”

The director-general of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (KPCS) is empowered to grant ordinary leave to eligible prisoners in a single spell of 60 days. Prisoners already out on leave and failing to return due to the lockdown will be granted time till April 15 to return to jails. Such prisoners have to report to their respective police stations which will pass on communication to the prison authorities.

The KPCS director-general has been directed to prepare specific readiness and response plans after consulting medical experts. WHO directions issued on March 17 regarding preventive measures required during an outbreak in camps will be followed.

A monitoring committee under DIG, Prisons in the respective zones, Superintendents of Prisons and medical officers will be tasked with ensuring the necessary facilities.

Currently, the Prisons Department has decided to avoid the physical presence of under trial prisoners before the courts and adopt a video conference system instead. Transfer of prisoners from one prison to another for routine reasons is disallowed except for medical assistance.

