Will ensure the availability of food and medicines to everyone, says CM

The service of ward-level caution committees, NGOs and Janamaithri Police should be used to supply food.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During the lockdown, the primary responsibility of the district administration and other departments concerned is to make sure that food, medicines and medical aid are reaching all the needy people, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. While interacting with the heads of district administration and police officers through video conferencing, the chief minister said the service of voluntary organisations should be utilised for making sure that food is being supplied to those who are not able to cook it.

“The local bodies should take the initiative to identify those who require food. There will be some people who do not have a kitchen and other facilities to cook food. There will be people under medical treatment and staying alone. Community kitchens should be set up for such people. The local bodies should identify cooks for community kitchens. Those who can afford to pay for the food can make use of online food delivery apps. The district administration should make sure that take-away counters of the hotels are opened,” said Pinarayi.

The service of ward-level caution committees, NGOs and Janamaithri Police should be used to supply food. “The hospital canteens should supply necessary food to the patients and the bystanders,” he added.
 The chief minister also instructed departments concerned to make sure that shop owners are not hoarding essential commodities to exploit the situation.

“Overpricing should also be dealt with seriousness. Though fish stalls are allowed to function, make sure auctioning of fish is not taking place at markets as there is a chance for people to assemble there,” he said.
During the interaction, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas informed the chief minister that Ernakulam district has the most number of migrant workers in Kerala.
“We are giving special focus on the migrant workers here.”

