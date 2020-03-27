Case registered against COVID-19 patient in Palakkad, this is why

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: At 12.30 PM, he went in his car to the Sunni Jamaath Mosque at Karakunnu where there were 60 believers at that time. He returned at 1.30 PM. At 7 PM, he visited the Darul Salam Yateemkhana. In the meantime, he performed prayers at a mosque in Anakkaparambu at 4 PM, 6.45 PM and 7.45 PM.

On March 14, he performed prayers five times at Anakkaparambu mosque. At 11am on the same day, two people visited his house. The same day, he participated in a private function between 1 PM and 2 PM at Arappara Vazhampuram. At 4 in the evening, two more visitors arrived.

On March 15, he took part in prayers at the Anakkaparambu mosque five times. The following day, between 10am and noon, he went along with his second son to the Mannarkad Taluk Hospital following cough and body pain. Between 12.30 PM and 1.15 PM, he also visited the Janata store and vegetable shop and at 2 PM, he reached the petrol station at Mukkunam.

On March 17, he was confined to his house. On March 18, between 9am and noon, he arrived along with his second son at the Taluk Hospital in Mannarkad. At 12.30 PM, he visited the nearby tailoring shop. Later, between 7PM and 8PM, he went to the P Balan Memorial Co-operative Hospital.

On March 19, he was confined to his house and on the following day, he performed prayers at the mosque in Karakunnu where there were 60 devotees. On March 21, at 9am, he again visited P Balan Memorial Co-operative Hospital and at 1 PM, the mosque at Viyyakurissy. In the afternoon, between 1.30 PM and 3 PM, he again visited the Taluk Hospital in Mannarkad. On March 22, though he was confined to his house, he had one visitor.

On March 23 morning, he came along with his elder son in a car to the Taluk Hospital in Mannarkad. It was on the complaint by the locals that he was kept in his house under observation. It was on March 25 that the test results were released. Collector D Balamurali said a case has been registered against him for not abiding by the protocol after returning from abroad.