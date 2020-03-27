STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Please stay at home, kin of police officers ask public

Fear of potential Covid-19 infection is growing among the family members of policemen

Published: 27th March 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala has reported over 130 COVID-19 cases so far. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: An alarming situation has come up in the state, with a few police personnel being put in quarantine for suspected corona infection due to the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of a home quarantined Gulf returnee. Defying the lockdown in Kozhikode, the man had ventured outside his home in an inebriated condition.

Top officials said the department is seriously looking into the issue since a possible spread of the virus among  police personnel will take the emergency scenario in the state to another level. Nearly 35,000 police personnel have been deployed across the state for strict enforcement of the lockdown and a fear of potential coronavirus (Covid-19) infection is growing among the family members of  policemen because of the irrational behaviour of the people crowding the roads. This has resulted in both the families and police associations calling upon the public to stay put in their homes.

“People are yet to realise the seriousness of the issue. They just don’t understand that it endangers others,” said  Rishi Kumar, a Plus Two student, whose police officer father has to put in long hours on the streets as part of lockdown enforcement.

Though  police personnel make doubly sure that they sanitise themselves before returning home from duty, there is still a lurking fear of picking up the virus.  “All police personnel are duty bound to take up the tasks assigned to them. But the irresponsible attitude of the people, who remain unmindful of the gravity of the situation, is a major concern. We request the public to kindly consider our predicament and cooperate with us since we are on the streets for their safety,” said  C R Biju,  general secretary, Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA) .

G R Ajith,  former general secretary of the Kerala Police Association (KPA), said there will be fear among police and their family members but the force will do its job with dignity and respect.“People should  understand that the level of risk will be very low if they stay indoors. The problem here is that they simply won’t listen,” he said.

Biju said there have been several incidents in the state wherein police personnel had to get dangerously close to persons who refused to abide by the compulsory home quarantine ordered by the health department.

In Kozhikode, the said Gulf returnee was taken into custody from a bar following a brawl. When police picked him up from the bar, he didn’t reveal his details, especially the health department directive. He also picked up a fight with the police personnel. Only when police collected more details about him, they learnt that he was listed under possible ‘corona risk’ category and was in compulsory home quarantine.

This prompted the department to put the police personnel, who had closely interacted with him, under  watch for possible symptoms. Currently, the accused is in the isolation ward of Kozhikode Medical College as per a court order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp