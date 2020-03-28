Border closure dries up pharma company depots

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 lockdown is not only adversely affecting normal business but also essential services. With the borders between states being shut, goods traffic has been affected. Among those hit the worst due to this are pharmaceutical distributors, especially those who are clearing and forwarding agents of drug companies.

P V Tomy, a clearing and forwarding agent of some drug companies and Ernakulam president of All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association, said medicine stocks are not arriving. “This is a worrying situation. Every month, the stock for the next month arrives and is forwarded to the distributors between the 25th and 30th of the preceding month. However, the stock for April is yet to arrive,” he said on Thursday.

Tomy said they had received information that stocks had not arrived at company depots. “Nearly 97 per cent of medicines for Kerala come from other states. With trucks getting stuck on state borders, important medicines like insulin will go out of stock soon,” said Tomy, adding, “The District Collector has been apprised of the situation. He has informed the chief secretary. Only the state government can do something now.”

Meanwhile, the staff shortage faced by pharmaceuticals distributors due to the lockdown has eased a little following the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Many medicines had gone out of stock,” said Nasir K M, a medical store owner at Karukapally. “I had tried calling all my contacts, but couldn’t reach most of them. The distributors who answered said they were unable to distribute medicines due to staff shortage,” said Nasir.

O R Murugan, who owns Kings Pharma here, said even though the situation is a little better now, distributors were not functioning with full staff strength. “We are adhering to the five-person rule. I have asked woman staffers to come in rotation of threes,” he said. Murugan also sent on their WhatsApp number certificates that prove they are employed with his agency and provided them with the hard copy of same after they arrived at the agency.

“Many woman staffers are reluctant to come. Their families are against it,” he said. He said a majority of his staff hails from Cherthala, Vypeen and rural areas of Ernakulam and depends on public transport to come to work. “Now, only our delivery boys are facing some trouble. While they face no problem while delivering the goods as they possess the parcel and bills, they get stopped and grilled on their way back,” said Murugan, clarifying that he could not blame the cops as it was their duty to check for violation of lockdown norms.

