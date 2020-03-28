STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Border closure dries up pharma company depots

Staff shortage faced by pharmaceuticals distributors eases following chief minister’s intervention

Published: 28th March 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 lockdown is not only adversely affecting normal business but also essential services. With the borders between states being shut, goods traffic has been affected. Among those hit the worst due to this are pharmaceutical distributors, especially those who are clearing and forwarding agents of drug companies.

P V Tomy, a clearing and forwarding agent of some drug companies and Ernakulam  president of All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association, said medicine stocks are not arriving. “This is a worrying situation. Every month, the stock for the next month arrives and is forwarded to the distributors between the 25th and 30th of the preceding month. However, the stock for April is yet to arrive,” he said on Thursday.

Tomy said they had received information that stocks had not arrived at company depots. “Nearly 97 per cent of medicines for Kerala come from other states. With trucks getting stuck on state borders, important medicines like insulin will go out of stock soon,” said Tomy, adding, “The District Collector has been apprised of the situation. He has informed the chief secretary. Only the state government can do something now.”

Meanwhile, the staff shortage faced by pharmaceuticals distributors due to the lockdown has eased a little following the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Many medicines had gone out of stock,” said Nasir K M, a medical store owner at Karukapally. “I had tried calling all my contacts, but couldn’t reach most of them. The distributors who answered said they were unable to distribute medicines due to staff shortage,” said Nasir.

O R Murugan, who owns Kings Pharma here, said even though the situation is a little better now, distributors were not functioning with full staff strength. “We are adhering to the five-person rule. I have asked woman staffers to come in rotation of threes,” he said. Murugan also sent on their WhatsApp number certificates that prove they are employed with his agency and provided them with the hard copy of same after they arrived at the agency.

“Many woman staffers are reluctant to come. Their families are against it,” he said. He said a majority of his staff hails from Cherthala, Vypeen and rural areas of Ernakulam and depends on public transport to come to work. “Now, only our delivery boys are facing some trouble. While they face no problem while delivering the goods as they possess the parcel and bills, they get stopped and grilled on their way back,” said Murugan, clarifying that he could not blame the cops as it was their duty to check for violation of lockdown norms.

Medicines to go out of stock
Nearly 97 per cent of medicines for Kerala come from other states.
With trucks getting stuck on state borders, important medicines like insulin will go out of stock soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp