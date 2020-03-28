Border roads: Karnataka agrees to clear mud

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karnataka has agreed to remove the sand barriers put along the roads bordering Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The decision came a day after TNIE reported on the issue. The CM said the prime minister would be informed about the situation.Pinarayi criticised Karnataka for its attitude. “Earth was laid on the roads including the one leading to Coorg. This is against the Centre’s direction,” the CM said.He added several people in Kasaragod depend on Karnataka for their hospital needs.
