CM intervenes after Blessy, Prithviraj get stranded

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the Norka Department has intervened to ease the difficulties faced by actor Prithviraj and director Blessy following the Covid-19 lockdown in Jordan, where they are currently on a film shoot.

The chief minister had directed the Principal Secretary (Norka) to inform the Indian Embassy in Jordan about their plight. Later, the Indian Embassy in the West Asian country contacted the movie crew and enquired about their condition.

Shooting resumes

According to a communique from the chief minister’s office, the crew members were able to resume shoot of the movie. The embassy assured the Kerala government that it would be in touch with the movie crew and would extend all help to them. After the lockdown was imposed in Jordan, the 17-member movie crew were stranded in the Gulf nation. Since flights were suspended, they were unable to return to Kerala.

Prithviraj is currently shooting for Blessy’s film which is based on the award-winning novel ‘Aadujeevitham’ by Benyamin. A major portion of the film is being shot in West Asia.