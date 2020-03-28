Covid-19 scare grips banking sector in Kerala

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension is building in the banking sector with several bank branches across the state forced to close down following Coronavirus threat. The SBI has closed its CPCRI Branch in Kasaragod, Vallarpadam Branch in Ernakulam, PBB Branch and MC Road Branch in Adoor in Pathanamthitta district. Meanwhile, Federal Bank and Canara Bank closed its Edamon Branch in Kollam and Karakkurissi branch in Palakkad respectively. The staff of these branches have been asked to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

In the Vallarpadam branch, three officers are home quarantined after a taxi driver, who tested positive for Coronavirus, came to the branch. According to an officer, the incident happened on March 19. The taxi driver tested positive after he picked up a Covid-19 infected 61-year-old Dubai returnee. The Adoor SBI branch was closed after an NRI, who was tested positive for the virus, visited the branch for collecting the ATM card and generating the PIN.

At the same time, the other bank branches were closed after some of the employees were quarantined following the directions of the Health Department. According to a bank employee, the bank staff are really worried. The officers in home quarantine are also facing issues and the people treat them as outcasts. Sreenath Induchoodan, state secretary, All India Bank Officers Confederation, said that certain bank branches are being shut out of fear of Covid-19 infection and officers are put on quarantine. The employees are in panic after such incidents.

The association had already suggested the Kerala State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to emulate the cluster approach wherein only certain bank branches of a particular cluster or urban agglomeration are kept open to ensure cash flow. No need to open all the 6,500-odd branches in the state, the cluster approach will certainly sustain banking for the public with minimum branches opened in rotation. The association also pointed out that the controlling offices, local head offices and regional office of certain banks are still running with 50 per cent staff even though regulations are clear to cut short the staff strength to a bare minimum. The loan processing hubs and loan points are still working with 50 per cent staff strength when the situation warrants a complete shutdown. It can be avoided completely since the essential services did not include lending or loan processing.

The AIBOC also said the customers can use any of the ATMs free of charge without any limit in the number of transactions which further facilitate the cluster approach. When such is the scenario prevailing, it’s highly unwarranted to force the bankers to disrupt the social distancing efforts and travel daily to open the branches to effect 5-6 receipts and payments. “Logical approach and sensible and empathetic interventions of the state government and SLBC can resolve the present crisis. At present, the chances of bankers being a positive vector transmitting the virus can’t be ruled out. In the coming days, when the salary and pensions are credited in the bank accounts, the situation will further deteriorate,” said the association.

Measures at banks

As a precautionary measure, some banks have decided not to allow customers inside the branches. They are catering to the needs of the customers by receiving documents like cheques and passbooks through the grill at the main entrance.

In recognition of the selfless service being rendered by the SBI employees to the customers during lockdown days, the bank has announced additional payment. The bank has decided to pay one day’s salary for every six working days on which an employee has worked starting from March 23 up to April 14, or till the end of the nationwide lockdown period, whichever is earlier.