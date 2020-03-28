STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excise grapples with crazy addicts

Published: 28th March 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S & Toby Antony
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: With the closure of Bevco outlets and bars as part of the Covid-19 lockdown, the state excise department has a rather difficult task on hand -- addicts with severe withdrawal symptoms after being denied their daily quota of liquor.

In Ernakulam alone, the department had to admit five persons with withdrawal symptoms at its de-addiction centre in Muvattupuzha on Friday. Besides, at least two persons committed suicide allegedly because of not getting liquor, one in Kunnamkulam and the other at Pallikkara in Kochi, on Friday. The department’s rough assessment is that 30 per cent of the male population in the state are tipplers and sudden stoppage of drinking could lead to a spike in social issues and domestic violence. The department is currently operating a chain of de-addiction centres under its wings. Named ‘Vimukthi’, each district has one hospital where 10 beds are reserved for de-addiction purpose and three counselling cells functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

The department sources said they are planning to provide treatment to addicts, who exhibit withdrawal symptoms, in these facilities. On being alerted, the department will arrange transportation of people to these facilities and provide them treatment. Though there is no official data on the number of alcohol addicts in the state, excise sources peg it at around 1,000-2,000, who cannot abstain even for a day. “This figure comes from the calculations made by officers at the grass-root levels,” said a senior official at the excise headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Our officials are receiving numerous calls from families after their members turned violent. We expect the number of such cases to increase in the coming days. Our squads visit the houses and move such persons to the hospital,” said A S Ranjith, Excise Deputy Commissioner in Ernakulam.

Currently, the excise’s de-addiction centre in Ernakulam has two clinical psychiatrists, a general doctor and four nurses. “If the number of cases increases, it would be a difficult task to handle everyone at the centre,” an official said.

