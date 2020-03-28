STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kasaragod a major concern; fight against Covid takes ‘serious’ turn

39 more positive cases in state; 34 in Kasaragod alone; govt plans to name persons in quarantine; chief minister worried about people’s casual attitude

Kozhikode

Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the emerging Covid-19 situation “serious”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday asked the people to be ready to face any eventuality. With 39 more people testing positive, the biggest single-day confirmation so far in Kerala, he said the “coronavirus is not too far from all of us” and urged people to take personal care and stay uninfected.

Kasaragod has turned out to be Kerala’s big cause for concern after the district reported 34 of the latest positive test results. Apart from Kasaragod, two new cases were reported in Kannur, one each in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kollam. The chief minister said 25 of the new patients were Dubai-returnees, 13 were contact cases and information was being collected on the remaining case.

The CM expressed strong concern over the casual attitude of people who continue to defy directions for quarantine and roam around infecting others.“A people’s representative from Idukki who tested positive has an amazing list of travel and contact history. Nedumkandam, Kattappana, Adimaly, Perumbavoor, Sholayur, Muvattupuzha, Munnar, the Legislative Assembly, the Secretariat... the list is long. Is this the way a people’s representative should behave?” he asked.

Pinarayi said the same patient had contact with people of different strata, including politicians and high-ranking officers.“This is a warning to us. Coronavirus is not too far from all of us. People should take care of themselves to remain uninfected,” he said.

The CM said the government is considering seriously to publish the list of people under quarantine for public good. Urgent steps will be taken to upgrade the Covid care facilities in Kasaragod. The Medical College Hospital will start functioning soon as a Covid hospital. The Central University campus will be made a preliminary Covid test centre, pending ICMR clearance.The CM expressed satisfaction over the police surveillance during lockdown. The police have been warned against harassing people, he said.

Kasaragod Coronavirus COVID 19
Comments

