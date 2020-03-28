STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode Maoist case: NIA probe shows accused used fake names, manhunt on for third youth

Suhaib was allegedly using the name Vivek while Fazal used the name Kishan. The third accused Usman of Malappuram, who is absconding, used the name Mohan.

Maoists

For representational purposes ( Photo | AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Kozhikode Maoist case in which two youths were arrested for having links with the banned organisation has revealed that the duo used fake names. The agency, which recently interrogated Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fazal after receiving them in custody, claimed to have received further information about their links with the CPI (Maoist).

The NIA claimed that the accused used fake names for operating as CPI (Maoist) members. Suhaib was allegedly using the name Vivek while Fazal used the name Kishan. The third accused Usman of Malappuram, who is absconding, used the name Mohan. Sources claimed that this was revealed through independent witnesses during the probe.

"Even though the duo never used their mobile phones for communicating with each other, we received evidence that they used fake names to operate in Maoist circles. Documents retrieved from the mobile phones of the duo have given vital information and the probe in this regard is still on," said a source.
 
The NIA has also identified a shop from where the accused used to make photocopies of documents in Kozhikode. The agency also claims that photocopies of pro-Maoist literature were also taken from the same shop. The agency has recorded the statements of the people working at the shop.

Meanwhile, the NIA has sent the pro-Maoist banner seized from the residence of Thwaha to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination. Similarly, the paint used for writing the banner was recovered and it was also sent for forensic analysis recently.

The agency has launched a manhunt for Usman against whom numerous cases were registered at different police stations in Kerala. The NIA had obtained an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

On November 1 last year, a police patrolling team had found three youths at Peruman Perummal in Kozhikode around 6.45 pm under suspicious circumstances. When the police approached them, Usman ran away. The subsequent search led to the recovery of pro-Maoist literature from their possession. The NIA took over the probe in December 2019. Alan and Thwaha were interrogated twice by the agency after being taken into custody.

