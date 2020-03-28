STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Route map of Kollam's first COVID-19 patient, who travelled via Thiruvananthapuram released

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The route map of the first COVID-19 patient in Kollam has been released by the authorities on Friday.

According to the map he reached Thiruvananthapuram airport from Dubai in EK-522 flight on March 18 at 3 am. After having tea from a local tea shop near the airport at around 4 am, the patient took an auto to Thampanoor bus station.

From there around 4.45 am, he boarded a KSRTC bus to Kollam and reached KSRTC bus stop near Kurishadi, Kollam at 6.30 am. From there he took an auto and reached home by 7.20 am. On the same day at 11.28 pm, due to some physical illness, he went to PNN Memorial hospital, Anchalumoodu on an activa with his brother and returned home after a few checkups.

On March 19 at 8.45 am he travelled in an auto to devi clinic and Lab for tests, where he attended OP/lab/ECG. While returning from the clinic he had a tea from nearby Alappad tea shop at 11 am and reached home in the same auto at 11.20 am and was in home quarantine as per health officials instructions.

On March 23 at 9.30 am, he went to PHC Thrikkaruva via auto and reached back home on the same auto at 11 am. Again on March 24 he went to the PHC via auto and returned around 11 am on the same auto. The health official informed that as he was a BP patient he made several visits to the hospital during his quarantined period.

On March 25 at 9.55 pm when he was not feeling well, he went o PNN Memorial Hospital and after consulting the doctor he was sent home. On doubtful grounds, the hospital authorities passed his information to 1077. On March 26 at 12,30 am, the patient was taken to the district hospital, Kollam in an ambulance. After collecting his Swab sample he was sent home.

On March 27, his sample was confirmed positive and immediately he was taken to Parippally Medical college in an ambulance. Along with him, his 5 family members are also kept at isolation in the hospital.

ll individuals who visited the aforementioned places during the time are required to report themselves to the health officials immediately.

