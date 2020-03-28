STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telemedicine offers help to patients stuck at homes

Published: 28th March 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the maladies brought forth by Covid-19 is that it has pushed people, who are already taking medical treatment for some health issues, to the wall. The lockdown announced by the government has minimised their chances of getting medical attention as the health sector is more or less focused on Covid-19 cases only.

It’s in this context that a group of doctors led by Dr Aneez K Arakkal decided to launch a telemedicine facility, where the patients who cannot seek medical aid anywhere else can contact doctors over Facebook messenger and can get the issue resolved, without paying a single penny. Dr Aneez, who runs a hospital in Kozhikode, said the idea occurred to him when some of his patients and friends called him up for medical advice when they could not get out of their homes.

He consulted the matter with his colleagues and other doctors and also sought the advice of some technical experts and thus was born the idea of doctor call.in.
Aneez and his team worked for about three days and launched the e-service platform, which currently offers service of 12 doctors, on Thursday. Of these, six of the doctors are Aneez’s relatives, while the rest are his friends and colleagues.

Those having health issues can get in touch with the doctors through Facebook Messenger.  Currently, four doctors, including Aneez, attend to their grievances and give their advice. If the matter needs more expert care, the patients are referred to specialists. Aneez said the first priority is to streamline the system so that many other doctors, who are willing to devote their time, can also join in.

“If we are getting more queries, then we will depute one or two staff of mine to triage the patients before directing them to particular doctors,” he said. On the first day, Aneez said, they got around a dozen calls, many of them doctors. “A gynaecologist wanted to know whether scanning of a carrying woman could be postponed. She was directed to our enlisted doctor. Similarly, if we have some doubts, we will clear it with experts elsewhere,” he added.

The administrators, meanwhile, are planning to make the service available on various other social media platforms before roping in the service of other willing doctors. Sources said doctors from Dubai and the US have offered their service. They are also planning to set up a consultation via audio and video platforms. ‘Some Arab doctors in Dubai and Indian doctors in USA got to know about this and they have expressed interest,” sources said.

Aneez said if the number of cases increases beyond their limit, they will approach the Health Department for help.

