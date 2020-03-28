Withdrawal symptoms shown by people raise concerns

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the lockdown, the large number of calls received from those battling withdrawal symptoms and anxiety issues has raised concerns among psychologists and psychiatrists.

While such a situation had been predicted by the Health Department with the closure of liquor outlets, experts are apprehensive that things may spiral out of control, with even suicides being reported in extreme cases.

“Medical and psychological treatment is the only way to resolve problems faced by those addicted to alcohol. At least 10 per cent of the population of Kerala use alcohol on a regular basis. This also includes social drinkers who drink occasionally with friends and in gatherings. The people who are going to suffer are those who are dependent on alcohol,” said Dr Arun B Nair, associate professor, Department of Psychiatry, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The intense desire or craving for alcohol, lack of control on the use of alcohol both in quantity and its use, use of alcohol despite the knowledge that it is harmful and gradual increase in tolerance for alcohol, can all be identified as factors indicative of dependency,” added Dr Arun.

Withdrawal symptoms are the most worrisome. “For people using alcohol on a regular basis, sudden non-availability leads to problems. An alcoholic’s brain and body are too accustomed to alcohol, and he becomes irritable, showing manifestations of anxiety. These are called withdrawal symptoms, and they worsen if not attended to in time,” said Dr Mony Varghese, a psychologist based in Kochi.

“In the last two days, I have received calls from desperate family members for medicines to control these symptoms,” said Mony.

“Sleeplessness is the first sign, followed by tremors in the morning, and restlessness and inability to sit still and concentrate on work. Very severe withdrawal symptoms like seizures (epileptic fits) and delirium tremens, a very dangerous condition in which there is a clouding of consciousness and disorientation of time, place and person, are also observed at times,” said Dr Arun.

Managing the situation

Those with severe withdrawal symptoms require treatment. Foreseeing this, the Health Department has also given guidelines to all primary health centres to make necessary arrangements for treatment of these symptoms.

“For detoxification treatments, wherein 5-7 days are required to bring the symptoms under control, are offered at all PHCs. If any admission is required, facilities are available at Taluk and General Hospitals. The public and family members must inform health workers and the PHCs if such situations arise,” said Dr Mony.

The second phase is the relapse prevention treatment - a condition in which the person who had quit alcohol goes back to consuming it. “We encourage such patients to find alternative happiness in their life. They may indulge in physical exercise or yoga, or may find their own different ways to personal happiness,” said Dr Arun.

Family therapy is another important facet - support of family members is crucial, and criticism may not help. Kindness and understanding from the family will go a long way in helping the patient, he added.