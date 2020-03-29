STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be calm, follow what doctors say, advises cured Kerala resident

Robin and his wife had tested coronavirus positive early March and were quarantined. Their 21-day ordeal is finally over, with the experience making them more strong.

Published: 29th March 2020 03:31 PM

coronavirus stamp

For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

KOTTAYAM: A Kerala couple under treatment for coronavirus infection have since been cured and have a message for others to sail through the crisis: Be calm and just listen to and follow the instructions of health professionals.

Robin and his wife had tested coronavirus positive early March and were quarantined. Their 21-day ordeal is finally over, with the experience making them more strong.

They got infected when they drove his brother-in-law and his parents from Kochi to Pathanamthitta after they arrived from Covid-19 hit Italy on February 29.

Apart from the three returnees, the couple were infected. Luckily, all of them have been cured.

When the couple tested positive, their young child too stayed with them in the hospital. On Saturday, all three were discharged from the Kottayam Medical College Hospital after a series of routine tests came negative.

Robin told the media that the 21-day quarantine, especially the initial days, were tough.

"It was really unbearable in the beginning, but slowly things cooled down when realisation set in that there is no other way to go but face it. I spend a lot of time on my mobile phone. Even while we came under attack from various quarters, numerous calls from our near and dear ones, priests, politicians, were comforting," said Robin.

Any advice for others? "My advice to all is -- there is no need to worry at all. The only thing is one should just listen to medical professionals," he added.

