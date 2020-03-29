STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chengalam couple returns home

“We are advised to be under home isolation for 14 days from the day when our swab samples tested negative for Covid-19 disease.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

The Chengalam couple after they were discharged on Saturday

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: “We are advised to be under home isolation for 14 days from the day when our swab samples tested negative for Covid-19 disease. However, we decided to extend our home isolation till the lockdown period expires on April 14 as I want to ensure that no one receives Coronavirus from me and my family,” said the 34-year-old man hailing from Chengalam near Kottayam, who survived Covid-19.

He along with his wife, who also completely recovered from the disease, and their four-and-a-half-years-old daughter on Saturday reached their house after 20 days of treatment at the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.  They had been admitted to the hospital on March 8 after his in-laws, who returned from Italy on February 29 tested positive. The man, wife and their daughter had travelled with the family that returned from Italy from Nedumbassery to the latter’s house in Ranni, Pathanamthitta.

As the couple’s swab samples tested negative in the lab examinations conducted on March 18 and 20, they were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. They were sent to the house in an ambulance arranged by the Health Department in the evening. “My parents are with me here and they are above 70. Hence, I already told them to keep a distance till the mandatory isolation period ends,” he said, adding that he won’t move beyond the courtyard during the restriction period.

“We were a little scared when we realized that we were infected with SARS-CoV2 virus as we had heard about Covid deaths till then. However, after undergoing treatment at the MCH, we understood that there is no need to fear the disease,” he said. Though they suffered Covid-19, the family is unfazed and they are ready to work anywhere in the world once the pandemic dies down.

