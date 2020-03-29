Councillor sets role model by offering home to health dept

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Satheesh Muttom, councillor of Haripad municipality of Alappuzha district, has handed over his new house to the Health Department to be made into an isolation ward to manage the shortage of such wards in the taluk. His act of generosity has come as a shot in the arm to the Covid prevention activities initiated by the state and central governments.

According to Satheesh, the house spans 1,000-sqft with two bedrooms and it was constructed two years ago. “Now, the spread of the pandemic in European countries pained me and the stories from Italy created fear in me. Photos and videos of people lying on the hospital grounds and streets of developed countries due to the shortage of hospital facilities are horrible. So, I have decided to hand over my home to the Health Department to utilise it as an isolation ward.

I handed over the consent letter to hand over the home in ward 14 of the municipality at Nangiarkulangara to the department. I shifted my wife and two children to her house at Chunakkara near Mavelikkara. I also decided to move to my ancestral home near my house,” Satheesh said. Satheesh is representing Kerala Congress (Joseph) and is also working as a film production executive. Former Municipal Vice-Chairman M K Vijayan said Satheesh had also converted his house as a relief camp at the time of the massive deluge of 2018. “Three families stayed in the home for more than one week during the time of the flood,” Vijayan said.