Kannur SP asks people to do sit-ups; CM warns of action against officer

The Kannur SP’s act, enforced as a ‘punishment’ on three persons for violating the lockdown restrictions after they gathered around a shop in Azheekkal.

A social media grab of the archaic form of punishment being meted out for violating the lockdown at Azheekkal in Kannur on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KANNUR: Kannur SP Yathish Chandra, who is not new to controversies, was in the eye of a storm again on Saturday after a video of him forcing three persons to do sit-ups with hands crossed to hold the ears went viral on social media. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, was not amused. He said the police action did not suit a state like Kerala. Terming the act ‘barbaric’, the CM, in his evening briefing, said appropriate action would be taken against the police officer based on the report from the home secretary.

The Kannur SP’s act, enforced as a ‘punishment’ on three persons for violating the lockdown restrictions after they gathered around a shop in Azheekkal. Seeing the police vehicle stopping near the shop, the three men ran away. But, the police caught them and forced them to do the sit-ups. The police officer was seen asking them in the video as to why they violated the lockdown rules even though the prime minister and

CM repeatedly asked the people to remain at their homes. When a lady customer at the shop told the SP that the men were innocent, he warned her that he would force her too to do sit-ups if she repeated her statement. After completing the ‘punishment’, Chandra also got an assurance from the persons that they would not violate the lockdown restrictions again.

“This should not be seen as a punishment. This can be seen only as an awareness act. If the (Covid-19) disease enters a stage like community spread, things cannot be controlled. The police have to implement the law,” the Kannur SP said, justifying the act.  Pinarayi warned that such acts will not be tolerated. He said the government cannot justify such acts which tarnish the image of Kerala Police. “A video of a police officer asking people to do sit-ups has been brought to my attention. These incidents should not be repeated. The home secretary has sought a report from the DGP on the incident,” the chief minister told reporters.

