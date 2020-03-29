STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala goes for rapid tests to check for community spread

Kerala records first corona death ● Six positive cases on Saturday ● 165 patients under treatment

Kerala has reported over 182 COVID-19 cases so far. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: On a day when Kerala reported its first Covid-19 death and six fresh cases, the state government decided to go for rapid tests to check for community transmission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said rapid tests will ensure early results, enabling effective intervention by the government.

The state on Saturday reported six positive cases, taking the number of total confirmed cases so far to 182. With four more persons getting cured, a total of 165 patients are currently under treatment. While two new positive cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, one each was reported from Kollam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, Yakoob Hussain Sait, 69, a native of Chullikkal at Mattancherry in Ernakulam, who was under treatment at Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery, died around 8am on Saturday, recording the first death caused by the epidemic in the state. Yakoob, who had returned from Dubai on March 16, was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital on March 22 after his swab samples tested positive.

He was suffering from acute pneumonia and was surviving with ventilator support. A cardiac patient with high blood pressure, he had also undergone bypass surgery. The chief minister, addressing his customary press conference, said the comparatively fewer number of positive cases on Saturday doesn’t mean that the concerns are over. “We will have to heighten our surveillance further. While doing so, it will be ensured that the health workers are also better prepared for the fight against Covid-19,” said Pinarayi. 

