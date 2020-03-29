STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road blockade: Karnataka yet to respond, says Vijayan

Published: 29th March 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a network has been formed for indigenous production of respirators, ventilators, personal protection equipment, N95 masks, oxygen cylinders and biomedical equipment. The production will be carried out on a war-footing and it will have the participation of Super Fab Lab in Kochi, small-scale and large-scale industries and research institutions. While a cluster of entrepreneurs will be formed at Kanjikode in Palakkad, the lead role in making the models is expected to be taken up by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

On Karnataka blocking the border roads, the chief minister said though the matter was taken up with the Centre, the issue was yet to be resolved. “The chief secretary has raised the issue with the Union Cabinet Secretary and also with his counterpart in Karnataka. But the road blockade is yet to be cleared. Though a number of attempts were made to get in touch with Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, it didn’t yield any results,” said Pinarayi. In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister had said the Prime Minister should immediately intervene to ensure smooth flow of essential commodities to Kerala at a time when the state is fighting Covid-19 on a war footing.

 The chief minister pointed out that the Karnataka police have blocked the Thalassery-Coorg State Highway 30. The road connects Kerala with Coorg in Karnataka via Veerajapettah. This route is a lifeline for flow of essential commodities to the state. While stressing the need for innovative ideas and solutions to fight the pandemic, Pinarayi said the Kerala Startup Mission has launched ‘Break Corona’ platform for discussing projects that have potential usage in the fight against Covid-19.  

Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala-Karnataka border lockdown
