20 new coronavirus cases in Kerala, medical body demands more kits

Twenty persons tested positive in the state on Sunday as the total number of confirmed cases went up to 202.

Published: 30th March 2020 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty persons tested positive in the state on Sunday as the total number of confirmed cases went up to 202. As many as 181 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The new cases were reported from Kannur (eight), Kasaragod (seven) and Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram (one each).

“Of the cases reported on Sunday, 18 were imported. The remaining two contracted the virus after coming into contact with the infected. Also, the test results of four persons who have been under treatment in Pathanamthitta for Covid-19 have turned negative,” said a press release from the Health Department.
The infected person in Ernakulam is a health worker, the second such case so far in the state.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association has urged the government to urgently provide doctors and nurses engaged in Covid-19 work with a sufficient number of personal protective equipment. The association’s state committee said lack of enough kits will not only put the health workers at risk but also trigger community transmission.

“From primary health centres to hospitals, there is a heavy rush of patients with fever, cough and other ailments. As it is difficult to distinguish the symptoms of influenza and Covid-19, the doctors and nurses are at risk,” said KGMOA.

