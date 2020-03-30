Excise devises ‘prescription’ for alcoholics

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department has devised a method to provide liquor to alcohol addicts suffering after the closure of bars and Bevco outlets.

In his report to the government, Excise Commissioner S Ananthakrishnan said that persons with strong withdrawal symptoms can produce a doctor’s prescription at the Excise office.

The prescription to allot liquor should be from a government doctor. After obtaining clearance from the Excise office, it can be produced at the Bevco outlet to get liquor. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had asked Excise to devise a method.