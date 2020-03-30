Excise devises ‘prescription’ for alcoholics
In his report to the government, Excise Commissioner S Ananthakrishnan said that persons with strong withdrawal symptoms can produce a doctor’s prescription at the Excise office.
Published: 30th March 2020 03:32 AM | Last Updated: 30th March 2020 03:32 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department has devised a method to provide liquor to alcohol addicts suffering after the closure of bars and Bevco outlets.
In his report to the government, Excise Commissioner S Ananthakrishnan said that persons with strong withdrawal symptoms can produce a doctor’s prescription at the Excise office.
The prescription to allot liquor should be from a government doctor. After obtaining clearance from the Excise office, it can be produced at the Bevco outlet to get liquor. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had asked Excise to devise a method.