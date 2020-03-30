For Aythala residents in Kerala, it is a 39-day lockdown

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to prevent further spread of the Covid-19, it merely served as a continuation of the unenviable fate that had befallen the residents of Ranni from early March.

On February 29, a three-member family returned from Italy to their village in Aythala near Ranni. Once a family member tested positive for the virus on March 7, the health department officials asked nearly 25 families residing at Meemuttupara and Mankuzhy to go under home quarantine. Since then, the narrow roads leading to the area comprising houses nestled among rubber plantations had begun resembling a ghost town. Their quarantine period of 14 days ended on March 21, but the Janata Curfew and the lockdown followed in quick succession.

However, the residents there have little complaints. Rather they are relieved that no new case has been reported from Pathanamthitta, after the initial nine cases. All of those cases were reported from Ranni — the three-member family, grandparents of one of them, two of their relatives and two others who came into close contact. “Since we are staying close to them, we were asked not to step out,” Raji, a resident, told TNIE over the phone.

“The health officials were very helpful. They would visit our houses regularly and also call twice a day to ensure our safety.” She is happy to have learnt that the kith and kin of the Italy-returned family have now tested negative. “Ours is a small area. We all know each other. So it’s good to hear they have recovered,” she said.

Thomas, a resident of Mankuzhi, said the holy mass and other ceremonies of the Church near Mankuzhi was stopped soon after the first positive case. “Initially, there were rumours that the family had attended the holy mass on March 1. However, the rituals of the Church was stopped by March first week,” he said.

Members of the families in quarantine said they did not face any a shortage of supplies as the panchayat and health officials were always there to help. “But we weren’t able to go to the bank,” Raji said. “The repayment of loans is pending.”

More than anything else, the quarantine has brought on severe mental stress, the residents said. “The initial days were the most difficult. We were panic-stricken. Talking to our close relatives over the phone regularly offered some solace. Not being able to see any place outside the compound of our houses over the past three weeks has been challenging,” averred Raji.Their extended quarantine is likely to continue for another 16 days.

“We don’t know whether it will get extended further. The real solace in these times of hardships is the hope that the struggle will finally be rewarded and the outbreak contained,” Raji said.