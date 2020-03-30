STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

For Aythala residents in Kerala, it is a 39-day lockdown

On February 29, a three-member family returned from Italy to their village in Aythala near Ranni.

Published: 30th March 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

St Kuriakose Knanaya Church at Aythala. The Holy Mass and other ceremonies at the church have been stopped from March 7, following the Covid-19 scare.

St Kuriakose Knanaya Church at Aythala. The Holy Mass and other ceremonies at the church have been stopped from March 7, following the Covid-19 scare. (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to prevent further spread of the Covid-19, it merely served as a continuation of the unenviable fate that had befallen the residents of Ranni from early March.

On February 29, a three-member family returned from Italy to their village in Aythala near Ranni. Once a family member tested positive for the virus on March 7, the health department officials asked nearly 25 families residing at Meemuttupara and Mankuzhy to go under home quarantine. Since then, the narrow roads leading to the area comprising houses nestled among rubber plantations had begun resembling a ghost town. Their quarantine period of 14 days ended on March 21, but the Janata Curfew and the lockdown followed in quick succession.

However, the residents there have little complaints. Rather they are relieved that no new case has been reported from Pathanamthitta, after the initial nine cases. All of those cases were reported from Ranni — the three-member family, grandparents of one of them, two of their relatives and two others who came into close contact. “Since we are staying close to them, we were asked not to step out,” Raji, a resident, told TNIE over the phone.

“The health officials were very helpful. They would visit our houses regularly and also call twice a day to ensure our safety.” She is happy to have learnt that the kith and kin of the Italy-returned family have now tested negative. “Ours is a small area. We all know each other. So it’s good to hear they have recovered,” she said.

Thomas, a resident of Mankuzhi, said the holy mass and other ceremonies of the Church near Mankuzhi was stopped soon after the first positive case. “Initially, there were rumours that the family had attended the holy mass on March 1. However, the rituals of the Church was stopped by March first week,” he said.
Members of the families in quarantine said they did not face any a shortage of supplies as the panchayat and health officials were always there to help. “But we weren’t able to go to the bank,” Raji said. “The repayment of loans is pending.”

More than anything else, the quarantine has brought on severe mental stress, the residents said. “The initial days were the most difficult. We were panic-stricken. Talking to our close relatives over the phone regularly offered some solace. Not being able to see any place outside the compound of our houses over the past three weeks has been challenging,” averred Raji.Their extended quarantine is likely to continue for another 16 days.

“We don’t know whether it will get extended further. The real solace in these times of hardships is the hope that the struggle will finally be rewarded and the outbreak contained,” Raji said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coroanvirus Kerala Aythala residents COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
Image used for representation.
Namaste over handshake, doctors say: Precautions you must take against coronavirus
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a Psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp