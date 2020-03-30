Kerala government suspects conspiracy behind migrant workers protest

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A village bordering Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, Payippad sent shock waves among the state government machinery on Sunday morning when more than 2,000 people took to the streets defying lockdown restrictions.

As the realisation dawned that it was a migrant workers’ protest in line with the ‘Delhi exodus’ demanding special arrangements to return to their native places, the officers’ tension escalated. For handling them would prove difficult should the situation go out of control.

As per statistics available, more than 3,500 workers are staying in nearly 250 houses or rooms there.

Apart from sending District Collector P K Sudheer Babu and the District Police Chief G Jaidev to Payippad, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman himself rushed to the spot. By the time the minister arrived, the district administrative authorities had settled the issue, convincing the protesters that they will not be able to go home until the end of the lockdown period.

Though issues have been settled for the time being, the government suspects a conspiracy behind the incident as workers never raised a demand to go back to their houses at any point after the lockdown came into effect. Even the District Collector had visited their camps two days ago to review arrangements there.

However, the workers started protests on Sunday morning without any provocation. There were reports that some WhatsApp messages circulated among the workers instigating them to come up with Delhi model protests.

In view of the protests in Payippad, the government has beefed up security across the state, taking into account the chances of similar protests in other settlements. The police carried out a route march in Pathanamthitta in the evening following reports that migrant workers in Kannankara were planning protests. There are reports of similar attempts in Malappuram too.

“There are multiple factors to the protests,” said Binu Bose, a migrant workers’ union leader.“Local residents fear a Covid-19 outbreak given the presence of migrant workers. At the same time, house owners are afraid they won’t get rent if there are no jobs. Some contractors find an opportunity in sending the workers back home without giving payments. All of them came together to instigate workers to raise protests.”

Minister Thilothaman also stressed on the possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident.“It was a planned and organised move, as per reports available,” he said.“The police will inquire about this angle.”He said an earlier meeting with the authorities concerned had taken certain decisions on the steps to be taken by the contractors and house owners to ensure food for migrant workers.

“I have asked officers to check whether there were lapses on the part of the contractors and house owners. The officers will submit a report tomorrow. Strict action will be taken in case of any lapse,” the minister said.