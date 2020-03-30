STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Min: Labour contractors, employers too responsible

Contractors and employers who bring labourers from other states should also be held responsible for the protection of migrant labourers, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan has said.

Published: 30th March 2020 03:49 AM

By Express News Service

The minister’s response comes in the wake of the incident in which a large number of migrant labourers created an uproar by thronging the streets in Changanassery demanding transportation to their home states.
The incident happened amid lockdown measures prevailing across the country.The incident was unfortunate and wrong, said the minister.

“They left their camps in large groups possibly instigated by some false campaign. Such incidents will affect their future. The government has been taking every effort to ensure their protection,” he said.

