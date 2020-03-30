STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thousands lose livelihood as Kerala’s toddy shops shut down

K Sivan, general secretary of the Swathanthra Kallu Chethu Thozhilali Union, pointed out the necessity to address the crisis that has hit the toddy sector.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

With the shops shut due to the lockdown, a toddy tapper dumps his yield at a coconut grove in Chittur

With the shops shut due to the lockdown, a toddy tapper dumps his yield at a coconut grove in Chittur

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: ON an average day, an estimated 3 lakh litres of toddy is tapped from Chittur’s coconut groves. The yield is then collected by drivers with interdistrict permits, who transport it to as many as 12 districts in the state. Now, with the government finally deciding to close down toddy shops in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown, thousands of such daily wagers have all been rendered unemployed in one go. This list comprises toddy tappers, drivers, salesmen and others in various allied sectors.

“Most of the toddy tapped in Chittur goes to other districts. With shops shutting down, thousands of people involved in the sector have suddenly been left with no jobs,” said a coconut grove owner of Perumatty panchayat, who did not want to be named. According to him, Malayali toddy tappers tap around 12 coconut palms per day, while Tamil tappers tap around 40 to 50. “Most of the tappers have taken down their pots from the palm as there is no toddy sale now. Now, if they have to resume the tapping after the lockdown period, it will take at least 20 days to come up to speed,” he said.

K Sivan, general secretary of the Swathanthra Kallu Chethu Thozhilali Union, pointed out the necessity to address the crisis that has hit the toddy sector. “Many farmers earn an income by leasing out their coconut palms for tapping. What will they do now,” he asked.

Though the Toddy Workers’ Welfare Fund Board has announced that they would disburse `10,000 to each worker, those from Tamil Nadu who were not covered by the fund will not be eligible, Sivan further added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Toddy shops coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
Image used for representation.
Namaste over handshake, doctors say: Precautions you must take against coronavirus
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a Psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp