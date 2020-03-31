STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decongesting Kerala’s jails: HC grants interim bail to undertrials

The Bench comprising Justice CK Abdul Rehim, Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued the order based on the suo motu proceedings initiated by the court.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Full bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to all undertrial and remand prisoners facing offences punishable up to seven years or less, with or without fine till April 30 or the end of the lockdown period, whichever is earlier. The bench made it clear that the order will not apply to prisoners having any criminal antecedents, previous convictions or to those who are habitual offenders and also with respect to persons undergoing trial or remanded in custody in more than one case.

The Bench comprising Justice CK Abdul Rehim, Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued the order based on the suo motu proceedings initiated by the court. The order stated that the superintendents of the jails should release the category of prisoners who were granted interim bail on furnishing the place of residence with their telephone number and the telephone number of any of their family members. They should also execute a self- bond without sureties that they will appear either before the court or before the superintendent of jail as and when required.

Prisoners released on interim bail are required to report to the local police station immediately on reaching their place of residence. Intimation of the release of prisoners should be given to the police stations within the limits in which they reside. The prisoners should give an undertaking that they will strictly abide by the guidelines on social distancing, in the wake of the prevailing lockdown. They should also undertake that they will remain in their declared place of residence, totally avoiding any type of travel or exposure to the public.

