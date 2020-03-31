STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Houses built for endosulfan patients may be turned into COVID Care Centre in Kasargod

The Alukas Foundation invested Rs 2.25 crore to build the 36 houses.

Published: 31st March 2020 12:50 AM

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi.

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The 36 houses Joy Alukas Foundation built for endosulfan patients in Enmakaje gram panchayat may be converted into COVID Care Centre, said the foundation in a statement.

It said the houses have been handed over to the district administration.

However, the houses do not have power supply or proper road access. The KSEB had earlier said the housing colony would require a transformer and the foundation might have to bear the cost of it.

The Alukas Foundation built the houses for Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage, which committed to build 108 houses for endosulfan patients in the district as part of their Sai Prasadam housing project.

Enmakaje panchayat said it hoped KSEB would supply power in a day or two. "We have also requested voluntary organisations to donate beds to turn the houses into isolation wards," panchayat president Y Sarada said.

TAGS
coronavirus COVID Care Centre Kasargod Kerala COVID 19
Comments

