Kerala for salary challenge to fight Covid

The state has to shell out huge sums of money to meet the expense of free ration announced for the people and for other basic facilities.

Published: 31st March 2020 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief  Minister  Pinarayi Vijayan once again called on employees to contribute a month’s salary to the chief minister’s distress relief fund (CMDRF) to fight the Coronavirus. He put forth the suggestion in the meeting of leaders of service organisations held here on Monday. The state has been passing through one of the worst financial crises in its history and all salary-earning employees should be ready to donate their one-month’s salary to the CMDRF, he said.

The state has to shell out huge sums of money to meet the expense of free ration announced for the people and for other basic facilities. In this backdrop, the state has no means other than seeking the help of salary-earning employees, he said. The representatives of service organisations generally favoured the CM’s request. But the opposition service organisations requested that it should be voluntary donation and not compulsory.

Similarly, last-grade employees should be left out of the ambit of the salary challenge. They also said they would apprise their decision after holding consultations in various committees. In the meantime, the pro-Left service organisations have conveyed their full willingness to contribute a month’s salary to the CMDRF as suggested by the chief minister in the meeting.

TAGS
CMDRF Pinarayi Vijayan COVID 19 Coronavirus
