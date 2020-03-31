Unnithan moves SC against Karnataka’s road blockade 

By Express News Service

:KASARAGOD: Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan has moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka government’s decision to block the National Highway 66 and major roads to Kerala as part of the Covid-19 lockdown. Unnithan said the “unconstitutional blockade” was causing hardship to people on both sides of the border. Kasaragod, the border district, is bearing the brunt of the blockade, with the district running out of essential items such as medicines and food, he said.

The blockade also claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman after Karnataka police sent back her ambulance at the border, he said. Apart from the highway, 11 other roads and state highways were also blocked by dumping mud on the road. Unnithan also said the blockade was against the federal structure of the country. He said the states could not block highways without sanction from the National Highways Authority of India.

‘Violation of Centre’s directive’ The blockade is also against the direction of the Union government, the Congress leader said. The Union government on March 29 wrote to all states that the transport of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, are allowed during the lockdown period, he said.

‘Humanitarian crisis’ The Karnataka government has acted in complete disregard for the people of Kerala, he said. “The hardship will hamper Kerala’s response in fighting the disease as people are denied food and medical care,” he said. It is imperative that the whole country comes together to fight the coronavirus. Unless there is complete cooperation among the states, it is the people who will suffer, he said.