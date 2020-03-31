STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

With 90 officers in quarantine, focus now shifts to cops’ safety

Cops guarding streets unable to ensure their own safety as they have to work without protective gear

Published: 31st March 2020 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers carrying out their duty without sufficient protective gear. A scene from the High Court junction in Kochi on Monday | ALBIN MATHEW

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tasked to enforce the 21-day lockdown and prevent the community spread of Covid-19, police officers in state have been on their feet guarding the streets and deterring people from venturing out unnecessarily. However, they are unable to ensure their own safety as they are forced to work without proper protective gear. Sources said that 90 police personnel have been quarantined in the past couple of weeks after they came in contact with people who were tested positive for Covid-19 or were suspected disease carriers.

“I have been in home quarantine for more than a week now. I was posted at the airport along with a team of officers when many Covid-19-infected patients landed in the state. We had checked their passports and interacted with those who arrived from West Asia. The chances of us contracting the disease is high as we didn’t have any protective gear other than the face mask. Our seniors asked us to go on home quarantine. I am healthy and do not have any symptoms. I will be able to return to duty after five days,” said a police officer, who chose not to reveal his identity.

According to department sources, a batch of more than 40 police officers have been quarantined in Thiruvananthapuram, while 15 each have been sent on leave in Kannur and Kozhikode. Most of them were on airport duty. “The risk of police personnel contracting the disease is high considering the responsibility they have shouldered. They have riot shields, but they need ‘Covid shields’ too,” said former state police chief Jacob Punnoose.

In order to protect officers on duty to control crowd, district police chiefs had asked for long gloves. But cops on the street still control the crowd without any protective gears. “We have taken several measures to ensure the safety of our officers. The state police chief has issued directions that as far as possible, instances where physical dealings with the crowd are required should be avoided. Direction has been given to avoid physical arrests and detention as much as possible,” said Additional DGP Manoj Abraham. Punnoose said protecting the protectors is important in surviving these horrid times. Doctors, nurses and medical support staff are exposed to the disease every time they go near a patient. “Such a risk is faced by police too when they enforce the lockdown.

They come into contact with thousands of people every day as they stand on the road and check, or are called upon to handle groups that break the lockdown or rush to homes to give emergency help or to move patients to hospitals or handle crime or suicide cases,” he said. “We need both medicos and police to stay healthy, active and vigilant now. We cannot afford to have any them fall victim to Covid-19,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lockdown Covid-19 community spread Coronavirus Kerala Police
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp