Woman duo ventures out to feed Kochi strays in COVID-19 times

The realisation that these four-legged friends of mankind don't have anyone to look out for them prompted animal lovers Sachitra and Bhaveena to voluntarily take up the responsibility to feed them

Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the authorities are busy meeting the needs of the homeless and the migrants who are finding it difficult to get food, there is a group which roams around the city roads bewildered. With hotels and restaurants downing shutters, stray dogs in the city have been starving and left to fend for themselves.

"We have been feeding the strays for the past one week," said Sachitra, who is a beauty products distributors and sales manager. Both Sachitra and Bhaveena don't belong to any organisation. "This is something that we have been doing voluntarily for quite some time," she said.

Stray dogs are territorial, said Sachitra, adding, "They can be found in groups and are always found in the same area." On Tuesday, Sachitra and Bhaveena were joined in their endeavour by the District Collector S Suhas at Boat Jetty. "The Boat Jetty group has 16 strays. Of these, three are found in the bus stand and the rest comprising four adults and nine puppies are located at the jetty," said Sachitra.

According to her, the other groups of strays can be found near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pullepady bridge, Ernakulam North and South. "Since we are into rescue and rehabilitation of animals, we are always on the lookout for strays and hence know where to find them. This is something that every animal lover does," said Sachitra.

She said, "We provide both cooked and uncooked food." Sachitra and Bhaveena are being helped in their endeavour by Dyan Foundation and Animal Rescue Rehabilitation and Overall Wellness (Arrow). "These organisations are helping us find resources to feed the dogs," added Sachitra who is from Thiruvananthapuram while Bhaveena is a Gujarati settled in Kochi.

Both of them have been helping out strays and at present, around 40 rescued animals are being sheltered by Sachitra at her rented house at Edappally. "Bhaveena can't house them since she lives in an apartment," said Sachitra.

But this love for animals has cost Sachitra dear. "Since my job profile involves moving around a lot, I don't have a permanent house. But when it comes to caring for the strays, not many people are enthusiastic and I had to move houses many times after the neighbours complained," she said. But both of them are committed to looking after the welfare of the strays and pledge to continue to carry on.

