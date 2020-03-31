Youth barred from going out commits suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 23-Year-old youth took his life after being barred from going outside the home by his parents due to the lockdown. Abhijith of Nelliyodu near Thiruvallam took the extreme step after his parents snatched away the keys to his bike when he was set to go out defying lockdown on Saturday evening.

Thiruvallam police said the youth insisted on leting him go out, but the parents repeatedly declined his request as the lockdown was in force. The lad entered into a war of words with his parents and went to his room. Later that night, his parents found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The youth had lot of friends and used to roam out frequently, said the police. He was also into bike racing, which the police say, could have been the reason why he wanted to go out. The police said they are probing the case and will soon get to cover all angles behind the incident. Another police officer said the background of some of the friends of the deceased will be examined.

“We will go through their antecedent events to know what they were up to. We want to check whether they were engaged in any criminal acts like drugs abuse or peddling. Then only we will get to know whether a case of withdrawal symptom syndrome had any role in the death,” the officer said. Meanwhile, the family members said the youth had completed a Hotel Management Course.