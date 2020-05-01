Covid-19 is here to stay for long; strengthen PHCs, says Antony

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For former Kerala chief minister and union defence minister AK Antony, the Covid-19 pandemic is like a “war”. Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Antony who usually visits Kerala at least once in 45 days has been stuck at his Jantar Mantar home in New Delhi. He said even if a vaccination is introduced to combat the coronavirus, another deadly virus could be on its way because of which the need of the hour is to strengthen the primary health centres in the state.

He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to give special incentives to all health workers and police personnel who have been braving all odds to combat Covid-19. In a free-wheeling interview with TNIE, Antony also urged the CM to hold an all-party meeting to avoid controversies during these difficult times. Excerpts

Do you miss coming to Kerala?

The last time I had been to Kerala was during the second week of March. I feel sad that I am stuck here in New Delhi. But I am making use of this lockdown by talking to people over the phone and taking stock of the situation in Kerala. In fact, party workers and even strangers from Kerala are requesting me to intervene in a plethora of issues including the issue of stranded expatriates in West Asia. I assure them of help in whatever way I can. I then take it up with the prime minister and if certain issues have to be brought to the notice of the Delhi government or the Union health minister, I write to them. If there is a positive outcome, they inform me about it.

Where are we heading in terms of combating Covid-19 pandemic?

During this lockdown, I have learnt a lot about the coronavirus. I am one of the members in the 29-member health and family welfare parliamentary standing committee. Twelve among them are health specialists and hence I have been able to learn more about Covid-19 right from the start. I understand that Covid-19 will be here for long even after scientists develop vaccines which, I guess, will take a year. Every two years, a new deadly virus appears as that has been the case with chikungunya, H1N1, dengue, Nipah and now Covid-19. India has to strengthen its health sector. Covid-19 is not going to be the last viral attack.

We still have a long way to go and prominence should be given to primary health centres which have to be strengthened. But I can say without an iota of doubt that Kerala leads in the health sector in the country. Before another virus attack occurs, we have to develop our immunity through our eating habits. This is one of the important lessons I have learnt during this lockdown. We have to live with the virus, so it is high time we learnt to adjust with the virus and the restrictions.

The Centre can’t go for a yearlong lockdown as that will shatter the country’s economy. Without giving further shock, the authorities are trying to relax the restrictions. Every person in the country has been financially affected, the condition of the migrant population being more pathetic. Millions are starving and in the days to come, things are expected to get worse. More funds have to be pumped into the health sector.

What is your take on the salary cut proposed by the LDF government?

Sitting in New Delhi, I usually don’t comment on issues that happen in Kerala. But this time, I am taking an exception. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ASHA workers and police personnel have been doing yeoman service almost round the clock. Nurses have been the most affected with Covid-19. We shouldn’t just be lauding their efforts, but giving them financial aid for their meritorious service at this juncture.

Has the LDF government erred in the Sprinklr deal?

Oh, no! I am not in for a dispute. There is still time to talk about politics. First, let’s combat the Covid-19 pandemic. But I wish to say one thing. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should take the initiative to hold an all-party meeting and decide that controversies should be put to rest when the ruling front and Opposition are fighting the pandemic together.