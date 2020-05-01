Deja vu for Kamaruddin: MLA back in quarantine

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: For Manjeshwar MLA MC Kamaruddin, Covid-19 has become a feeling of deja vu. For the second time in a month, the IUML leader from Kasaragod had to go into quarantine on April 29.

He, too, like the upper echelons of the district administration, came into contact with a TV reporter who tested positive on April 30.On March 19, he had to go into quarantine after he came into contact with a positive person from Mogral Puthur.

The person had signalled the MLA’s car to stop when it was passing by Mogral Puthur on March 18, a day after he gave his swab for testing. The MLA had said the person should have been careful and stayed home. The 14-day quarantine period ended on April 1. And on the last day of the month, he is back in quarantine after he came into contact with the TV reporter.

Kasaragod Collector D Sajith Babu, special Covid officers, inspector general Vijay Sakhare and inspector general Ashok Yadav, district police chief P S Sabu and Kasaragod DySP Balakrishnan are also in quarantine after coming into contact with the same reporter.Apart from the officials, around 10 TV journalists and their drivers are in quarantine. The samples of the second batch of 10 news media workers tested negative.

