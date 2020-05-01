STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sleuths eye bulk buyers of yeast

Persons other than traders who stock yeast, sugar and fruits in bulk are quite likely to come under the radar of  law enforcement agencies.

Published: 01st May 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Persons other than traders who stock yeast, sugar and fruits in bulk are quite likely to come under the radar of law enforcement agencies. This comes in the wake of rising incidents of liquor being brewed in homes  -- a legal offence -- which got the authorities to put those procuring massive quantities of the three items under the lens. Yeast, sugar and fruits are three of the ingredients used to prepare ‘wash’, the unfiltered alcoholic liquid which when distilled gives alcohol fit for human consumption.

After the lockdown kicked in, the Excise department has seized about 1.5 lakh litres of ‘wash’, while the mixture seized during the whole of last year came to only 1.8 lakh litres. Sam Christy Daniel, Additional Excise Commissioner, said the cases of bulk brewing are being detected, while tracking down those engaged in brewing small quantities for personal consumption is pretty difficult.

“The department acts on the basis of information. If the brewing is done clandestinely at homes without the odour emanating and the neighbourhood remaining unaware, it’s very difficult to detect,” he said. An Excise source, meanwhile, said to tackle micro-brewing, they are now collecting information on people purchasing yeast and other ingredients regularly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp