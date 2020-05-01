Time is up for Kerala to change its stance on migrants

DHINESHKALLUNGAL By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems the state has to rethink sending the entire migrant workforce to their home states, as around 20 per cent of the labourers put up in the camps have started going for work after some key sectors were opened. Even as the state has been demanding non-stop trains to send the workers to their home states, the workflow started gaining momentum after the government partially allowed construction, quarrying and mining, and opened plantations and hospitality sectors.

Speaking to TNIE, Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, which works for migrants’ welfare, said: “If the state opens a few more critical sectors, more migrants can start daily works adhering to social distancing norms.

This would not only give momentum to the state’s sagging economy, but also keep steady the cash flow in locked down villages of the country.” The Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development in association with national health mission is campaigning among migrants about the need to stay healthy in Kerala.

“We have circulated the messages in five languages. If the migrants try to leave the state in haste soon after the lockdown, they would be putting the lives of their families in trouble. If they stay, they will get the best treatment available in the country, apart from ensuring their daily income,” said Benoy. Rosid Ahamed, a 25-year-old Assam native who runs a shop at Valayanchirangara near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, said “a good number of our compatriots have started to attend works.

More people wish to go for work. But fear of being caught by police or by other authorities is preventing them from going to work.” In fact, there would be some exodus once the train services are resumed. But this would be mainly footloose labourers. Those who work under various contractors are now ready to start work as usual, based on the progress in opening more sectors or easing restrictions. The government statistics of 3.5 lakh migrants in the state is far from reality.

“As per our estimate, there are around 20-25 lakh migrants in the state now, but they are staying in various places under the supervision of the contractors under whom they work. The migrants in government camps are mainly footloose labourers. They will be leaving the state as soon as borders are opened as they have no means to arrange accommodation and food on their own. It’s true that providing food to migrants placed in the camps daily will drain the exchequer. But once some key sectors are opened, their presence would help the economy gain its momentum as migrants are the major workforce in both formal and informal sectors,” said Benoy.