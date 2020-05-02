STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special train for migrant labourers to leave from Thiruvananthapuram railway station today afternoon

A team of officials arrive at each camp, do medical checkups and then do online registration before the selected workers board the KSRTC Bus which will carry them to the railway station in Thampanoor.

Published: 02nd May 2020 12:38 PM

Migrant labourers who arrived to board the special train to Odisha receive the necessary goods provided by the state government at Aluva Railway Station on Friday. (Photo | EPS/ A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first train carrying migrant workers from Thiruvananthapuram will leave by 2 pm here on Saturday. A total of 1200 people will leave in the special train going to Hatia in Jharkhand. 

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board the train. At the station, the passengers will be verified and issued their ticket for journey. Apart from the ticket, they will also be provided with an 'asymptomatic certificate', food bag, water bottles and any other ad-hoc services required.

The officials will direct the passengers to the proper train coach and seat. By 12 pm, buses were ready to leave the various camps across the district carrying workers. 

Coronavirus
