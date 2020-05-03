Five batches of guest workers leave for home

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI/KOZHIKODE/MALAPPURAM: The first batch of 1,124 migrant workers from the capital district on Saturday set off for home to Hatia in Jharkhand on board a special train which left Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station around 3,30pm. Before being allowed to embark, the workers from the several hundred camps here were brought to 15 centres where their documents were checked by a team of officials.

They also underwent thermal scanning and revenue officials collected the ticket fare from them. After being brought to the station in KSRTC buses, they were given tokens and subjected to Thermal Scanning at the counters specifically set up for the purpose.

The identity cards of the workers were screened a second time and they were given asymptomatic certificate and train ticket. They were also given face masks, soaps and food kits. Social distancing was ensured throughout. All procedures were completed by 3 pm and the passengers boarded the train soon after. Minister Kadakampally Surendran, District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay, Assistant Collector Anukumari and other officials saw them off at the station.

According to Minister Kadakampally Surendran, “It is the joint effort of the state government, Centre and Railways which enabled the migrant workers to return home. Though they had been provided all the necessary facilities here, the urge to go home is a natural compulsion and we are happy that we could facilitate it”.

Migrant labourers waving hands when they were brought to the railway station in a KSRTC bus in Kochi on Saturday | ALBIN MATHEW

2,000 workers depart from Ernakulam

Two more non-stop trains carrying homebound migrant workers, this time from Ernakulam, chugged off from the North(Ernakulam Town) railway station and Aluva station on Saturday. While the Patna train with 1,040 labourers departed the Town Station at 10 pm, the Bhubaneswar train carrying 1,103 passengers left Aluva at 7 pm. The labourers had registered themselves with the State Labour Department. “We provided essential food items and hand sanitisers to every passengers. In addition, IRCTC officials will be there in the train to assist them,” he said. “Though we are scared of coronavirus, Kerala has treated us like its own. We are thankful to all the officials,” said Ratnakar, an Odisha-native.

1,174 leave Kozhikode

The happy faces which peered through the windows of the special train which left for Dhanbad Junction station from Kozhikode station at 7.30 pm on Saturday captured the essence of the occasion. Of the 1,174 migrants thrilled at the prospect of shortly being reunited with their dear ones, it were the children who looked the happiest. Ministers TP Ramakrishnan and AK Saseendran, District Collector S Sambasiva Rao, Chief Commercial Inspector(Railways) Shyam Sasidharan and other officials saw them off.