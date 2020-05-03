STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala students may have to use masks in next academic session

Wearing masks had become the norm for school students in several countries, she added.

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School students in the state will have to wear facemasks in the upcoming academic session, Health Minister KK Shailaja has said.

“As a precaution and in light of our experience fighting the virus, there are indications that the practice will have to be followed in schools,” Shailaja said during an online interaction with the media on the technical aspects of the pandemic. 

“Wearing masks has become the norm for students in several countries. It is a good practice. We will have to follow it here if Covid-19 prevails when schools reopen,” the minister said.

She said the virus was unlikely to subside in the near future.

“Masks have helped us bring down the rate of Covid-19 spread. Kerala has seen good results in its fight against the virus so far,” Shailaja said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KK Shailaja Kerala covid 19 COVID 19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp