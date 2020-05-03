Kerala students may have to use masks in next academic session

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School students in the state will have to wear facemasks in the upcoming academic session, Health Minister KK Shailaja has said.

“As a precaution and in light of our experience fighting the virus, there are indications that the practice will have to be followed in schools,” Shailaja said during an online interaction with the media on the technical aspects of the pandemic.

“Wearing masks has become the norm for students in several countries. It is a good practice. We will have to follow it here if Covid-19 prevails when schools reopen,” the minister said.

She said the virus was unlikely to subside in the near future.

“Masks have helped us bring down the rate of Covid-19 spread. Kerala has seen good results in its fight against the virus so far,” Shailaja said.