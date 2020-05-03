STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC, private buses not to resume service

Difficult to implement strict safety measures in buses, say authorities

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:39 AM

Ernakulam bus stand | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The service of KSRTC and private buses in the state will remain suspended till the lockdown is lifted. Though the Ministry of Home Affairs has given relaxation for green zones to operate public transport with up to 50 per cent seating capacity, the KSRTC authorities and the private bus association have decided to stay away from the road citing practical difficulty in conducting the service. As per the government’s decision, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are under the green zone category. “It is practically impossible to operate the service under these circumstances.

Even the conductor of the bus can’t insist on all the passengers to wear face masks while travelling. It is not possible to ensure that the passengers wash their hands before entering the bus. Moreover, the buses can’t enter Orange and Red zones. The transport department has also informed this to the Chief Minister,” Transport Minister A K Saseendran told TNIE.

The minister said that the revenue from the buses will not be sufficient to meet the expense. “As per the guidelines, the buses can be operated with up to 50 per cent seating capacity. This means the buses have to ply with a capacity of 15 passengers. Since the government is not in a position to meet the crises, resuming service will be not practical,” he added. Meanwhile, private bus operators maintained that the government should give tax exemption for some months.

“The state has only allowed concession of one-third of quarterly tax payable for the quarter commencing April 1. Our other demands like tax exemption, providing diesel at half the price, relieving from payment of `1,260 towards the welfare fund and extending the term for receiving fitness certificates, have not been met. If we conduct service with a few passengers, we will be in trouble. The number will be less due to the pandemic scare,” said M B Sathyan, Private Bus Operators Association general secretary.

Meanwhile, private bus operators have submitted the ‘Form G’ to the transport department. Once the G-Form is filed, the stage carriers will be exempted from paying vehicle tax, welfare fund and insurance liability, which are otherwise mandatory. The operators can retain permits during this time. “The government has to do something to revive the public transport system. Otherwise, nearly 25,000 workers who depend on the sector will be in trouble,” Sathyan added.

TAXIS TO RESUME SERVICES IN GREEN, ORANGE ZONES FROM TOMORROW

Kochi: The online taxi aggregators and private taxi operators will resume services in the green and orange zone areas in the state from Monday. The trips will be conducted by strictly adhering to the precautionary guidelines issued by the government, said operators. “Though the union government has relaxed the lockdown and permitted taxi services in green and orange zones, the operators were waiting for the announcement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” said Jackson Varghese, president of the Online Drivers Union. The chief minister on Saturday said that inter-district service can be conducted for necessary requirements in green and orange zones. As per the directions issued, the taxi services can operate with one driver and two passengers.

