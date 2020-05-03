Sight of ‘black man’ at night leaves young woman speechless, literally

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Anju Shobish, 27, had the shock of her life when she happened to see a hooded figure, whom locals term as ‘black man’ on the night of April 24 at Chethukadavu Rajiv Gandhi Colony here. “Anju heard the sound of a running tap. She went to the toilet to check if the tap was open. That was when she saw the man standing next to the SNES College compound. He stood there for some time staring at her and then walked away slowly and disappeared,” said Anju’s husband Shobish. She was so shocked by the sight of the ‘black man’ that she lost her voice.

On the same night, another family saw the black man. But the efforts of neighbours and residents of the locality to catch him went in vain. Though Anju was taken to hospital, she is yet to regain her voice.

“We have taken her to Kunnamangalam Primary Health Centre. The doctor said that it is a temporary condition. We are trying to make her as comfortable as possible and let her overcome the trauma. Now, she has started to respond with some sounds,” Shobish said.

The ‘black man’ nuisance is increasing in Kunnamangalam. “They are not attackers, but they are targeting women, especially those who stay alone,” said Samjith CV, Chethukadavu ward member. The residents have already filed a mass petition to Kunnamangalam police.