STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Unable to accompany mortal remains, Kerala families in West Asia face a harrowing time

Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony recalled how the mortal remains of Jeuel G Jomay, a 15-year-old boy, was laid to rest at his ancestral church at Mallassery even as his family stayed back in Dubai.

Published: 03rd May 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

edics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)

Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several families who lost their dear ones to COVID-19 and other illnesses abroad are going through a harrowing time with most of them unable to bring mortal remains back to Kerala. With only cargo flights operational, family members in West Asia are unable to accompany the body either.

Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony recalled to TNIE how the mortal remains of Jeuel G Jomay, a 15-year-old boy, was laid to rest at his ancestral church at Mallassery even as his younger brothers and parents stayed back in Dubai. The MP said watching the funeral was heartbreaking, as it was an untimely demise of a young and bright child.

“It is true that lockdown and social distancing have to be enforced. But when it comes to such tragic circumstances, it is heartbreaking to see the agony of family members. Over the past two weeks, Pathanamthitta district has witnessed a lot of corpses being sent from West Asia,” he said.

Jeuel, a Grade X student of Gems Millenium School in Sharjah, died of osteosarcoma to his left leg on April 10. Keen to see their eldest son getting a decent burial at Mallassery, parents Jomay George and Jensin ran from pillar to post seeking permission for at least the father to accompany the body. Jeuel's cousin sister said they had to see the funeral on Facebook live, which was heartrending.

“It wasn't easy to see him go alone," the cousin told TNIE from Dubai.

"Jeuel died on Good Friday and his body was sent to Kerala by a cargo flight on April 15 after completing a plethora of procedures, like clearance from the Dubai police and health departments, permission from the Indian Embassy and the Dubai airport authorities, stamping and embalming.”

She said it will be difficult for the family to travel together with uncertainties remaining as to when airline services would resume operations.

“Even if we are able to go, it is doubtful whether we would be able to return to Dubai due to the pandemic,” she said.

It is not a one-off incident. Jacob Thomas, a businessman and social worker based in Kuwait since 1984, said the mortal remains of several expatriates are in queue to be sent back to Kerala.

“Usually, mortal remains are carried on passenger flights," Jacob Thomas said.

"Only under exceptional circumstances, like Covid-19, have the respective governments permitted sending them on cargo flights. Over the past few days, there have been lots of suicides due to job termination by various private firms in Kuwait.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NRK COVID-19 lockdown Pathanamthitta district
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp